Obituary – Death : RT @BillBeaumont: Really sad to hear that Rick Paul has passed away. Rick was a passionate supporter of @fylderugby for more tha…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @BillBeaumont: Really sad to hear that Rick Paul has passed away. Rick was a passionate supporter of @fylderugby for more than 40 years & be sadly missed be everyone at the club. My thoughts are with his wife Ruth, family & friends.

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.