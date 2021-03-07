Obituary – Death : RT @Brittneythenerd: With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Darryl Reeder on February 23, 2021. The Re…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @Brittneythenerd: With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Darryl Reeder on February 23, 2021. The Reeder Family invites all those who wish to pay respects to attend the public viewing to be held Gethsemane United Methodist Church from 10am to 12pm on March 11, 2021.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.