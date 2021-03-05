Obituary – Death : RT @CaCemeteryHist: Rockway Cemetery, Lincoln, ON:John Roland died suddenly after falling from a horse on 5 July 1877; he was …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @CaCemeteryHist: Rockway Cemetery, Lincoln, ON:

John Roland died suddenly after falling from a horse on 5 July 1877; he was just 14.

Epitaph – “Nip’d in the opening bloom of youth / With scarce a moment’s warning given / Summoned early from this earth / To grace with smiles the court of heaven”



