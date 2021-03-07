Obituary – Death : RT @CACReunion: It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Buddy Colt at the age of 81 year…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @CACReunion: It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Buddy Colt at the age of 81 years old. We send our sincerest condolences to his wife Lorraine, his two daughters, friends & fans the world over. R.I.P. Buddy, with love & respect you will be missed.



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.