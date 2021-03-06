Obituary – Death : RT @CarineNantulya: Very sad news about the passing of Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira. The quest for peace was his lifelong passion….

DEATH – OBITUARY NOTICES.

RT @CarineNantulya: Very sad news about the passing of Ambassador Nicolas Bwakira. The quest for peace was his lifelong passion.

Ses amis a @hrw presentent toutes leurs condoléances à sa famille et ses proches. https://twitter.com/_AfricanUnion/status/1368225935091245056

