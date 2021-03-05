Obituary – Death : RT @cbcradio: Walter Gretzky, Canada’s most beloved hockey dad, has died at the age of 82 He’ll be remembered for coaching his…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @cbcradio: Walter Gretzky, Canada’s most beloved hockey dad, has died at the age of 82

He’ll be remembered for coaching his son, Wayne Gretzky, in the early stages of what would become a legendary NHL career. As well as his dedication to minor hockey and charities

https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/nhl/walter-gretzky-obituary-1.5937764

