Obituary – Death : RT @chickpeaman: Just heard sad news that Steve Wratten has died. A pioneer of natural pest regulation – Steve leaves an incredi…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @chickpeaman: Just heard sad news that Steve Wratten has died. A pioneer of natural pest regulation – Steve leaves an incredible scientific legacy. Great birding company too. I’ll miss his brilliance, self-effacing wit & his jocular sign off – invariably a “toodle pip” so Toodle pip, Steve!



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.