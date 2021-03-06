Obituary – Death : RT @Cholins_tg: @kaesangp Mas @kaesangp .. Akhirnya kesedihanku terjawab…. Why suddenly you remove all felicia picture from yo…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @Cholins_tg: @kaesangp Mas @kaesangp .. Akhirnya kesedihanku terjawab…. Why suddenly you remove all felicia picture from your account that say. My Very sad to hear this Mas Kaesang .



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.