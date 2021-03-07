Obituary – Death : RT @ChrisJonesHC: It is with a heavy heart that I pass my condolences to the Schultz family. Chris was one of the most hard-nose…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @ChrisJonesHC: It is with a heavy heart that I pass my condolences to the Schultz family. Chris was one of the most hard-nosed players to ever do it. He brought his brilliance to the press box where I eventually met him. He was a true ambassador of the @CFL and will be missed by so many. #RIP



