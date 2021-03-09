Obituary – Death : RT @CircuitNorth: Jeremy Grout – SmithIt is with great sadness that we announce the death of our colleague and friend Jeremy G…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @CircuitNorth: Jeremy Grout – Smith

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our colleague and friend Jeremy Grout-Smith

A message from Lisa Roberts QC, Leader of the Northern Circuit

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ndnhqdg1zdo8kxk/Jeremy%20Grout-Smith.pdf?dl=0

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.