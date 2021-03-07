Obituary – Death : RT @compensation202: Human chain organized by sanofi Bangladesh ltd workers employees Association(B 2207) in front of BCIC for …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @compensation202: Human chain organized by sanofi Bangladesh ltd workers employees Association(B 2207) in front of BCIC for demanding compensation and justice for Khorshed Alam who has died on 16 February 2021 after dismissing our Hunger strike by Managing Director. We want justice.



