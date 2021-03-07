Obituary – Death : RT @death_maidens: Devastated to learn of Byun Hee-soo’s death, last year she was expelled by the South Korean military followin…

DEATH – OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @death_maidens: Devastated to learn of Byun Hee-soo’s death, last year she was expelled by the South Korean military following her gender-reassignment surgery.

Her bravery in the face of discrimination launched a landmark legal battle.

Read her story.

Know her name.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/asia/south-korea-byun-transgender-military-dead-b1812198.html

