Obituary – Death : RT @DrAnusharavi: Extremely saddened by the demise of APJ Mohammed Muthu Meera Maraikayar brother of former president Dr.APJ Abd…

RT @DrAnusharavi: Extremely saddened by the demise of APJ Mohammed Muthu Meera Maraikayar brother of former president Dr.APJ Abdulkalam at the age of 104 I was blessed to have met and interacted with him on the love he had on his brother My deepest condolonces to his immediate family



