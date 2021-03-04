Obituary – Death : RT @Eleanor_Smith55: I’m deeply saddened by the news of my Unison colleague Dawn Downes who has tragically passed away from COVI…

Death – Obituary : RT @Eleanor_Smith55: I’m deeply saddened by the news of my Unison colleague Dawn Downes who has tragically passed away from COVID 19. She was a true champion for her work colleagues at George Elliot Hospital, and a proud advocate for her local Nuneaton community. RIP ⁦@unisonwestmids⁩ #nuneaton



