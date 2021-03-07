Obituary – Death : RT @ethar_bm: I just heard the sad news of someone who passed away in the last 1 hour or so and had posted an Instagram story si…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @ethar_bm: I just heard the sad news of someone who passed away in the last 1 hour or so and had posted an Instagram story since 6 hours ago.🥺

Subhan Allah how this unexpectedly happened in these hours.

Tomorrow is not guaranteed focus on your akhira before it’s too late!Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.