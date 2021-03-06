Obituary – Death : RT @EUinAfghanistan: Targeting journalists must stop. Targeting women must stop. The violence in Afghanistan must stop. We mourn…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @EUinAfghanistan: Targeting journalists must stop. Targeting women must stop. The violence in Afghanistan must stop. We mourn together with those affected & reiterate the EU’s resolve to support media and the freedom of speech in Afghanistan.

https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/94206/afghanistan-statement-spokesperson-killing-three-female-media-workers-jalalabad_en

Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.