Obituary – Death : RT @exitthelemming: So sad to hear Ronnie Pickup has left us. One of the great voices, which he brought to hundreds of beautiful…

RT @exitthelemming: So sad to hear Ronnie Pickup has left us. One of the great voices, which he brought to hundreds of beautifully observed roles on screen and stage.

We worked together four times, on Darkest Hour, Foyle’s War, Cambridge Spies & The Chronicles of Narnia (he was the voice of Aslan)



