Obituary – Death : RT @FDCOfficial1: We mourn the tragic death of Mr. Emma Atuhairwe, FDC Secretary for Mobilisation, Lyantonde who lost his life y…

RT @FDCOfficial1: We mourn the tragic death of Mr. Emma Atuhairwe, FDC Secretary for Mobilisation, Lyantonde who lost his life yesterday along Mbarara highway. We are yet to confirm facts that led to his death. Condolences to his family and friends. May His Soul Rest in Peace.Read More

