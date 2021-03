Obituary – Death : RT @ForUsNotAmazon: Poushawn Brown, a 38 year old Black mother, daughter and sister who worked at Amazon’s Springfield, VA wareh…

Death – Obituary : RT @ForUsNotAmazon: Poushawn Brown, a 38 year old Black mother, daughter and sister who worked at Amazon’s Springfield, VA warehouse, died suddenly after being made to conduct COVID testing for Amazon without being given any protective gear or PPE.

#JusticeforPoushawn #JusticeforPoushawnBrown



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.