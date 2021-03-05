Obituary – Death : RT @haymarthaung: @shafiur Yesterday, a young boy (Naing Min Ko) whose leg was injured by a military gunshot was killed today. T…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @haymarthaung: @shafiur Yesterday, a young boy (Naing Min Ko) whose leg was injured by a military gunshot was killed today. This news was broadcast by the military-owned MWD. Did the army leave his leg wound untreated? Or did he die from their beatings? What is going on?

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar



