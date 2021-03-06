Obituary – Death : RT @hennymaps: 😱😰 Rest in peace to Sarona ‘Sasa Klaas’ Motlhagodi. My heart felt condolences to her entire family. Close sources…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @hennymaps: 😱😰 Rest in peace to Sarona ‘Sasa Klaas’ Motlhagodi. My heart felt condolences to her entire family. Close sources have confirmed that she lost her life due to a helicopter crash earlier today(Sat 06 March 2021), though details are still scatchy. May her soul rest in peace.🙏Read More

