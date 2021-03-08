Obituary – Death : RT @HHS_Warriors: We have learned of the passing of Harrison Legend Greg Nelson! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family!…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @HHS_Warriors: We have learned of the passing of Harrison Legend Greg Nelson!

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family!

Greg played in a Final Four for Jacksonville in 1970 and eventually lost to UCLA in the final. Greg was Harrison’s first NBA Draft Pick in ’71.

