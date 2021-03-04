Obituary – Death : RT @HighlandParkHLP: #HighlandPark it’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved educator Mr. Gabriel Monge,…

Death – Obituary : RT @HighlandParkHLP: #HighlandPark it’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved educator Mr. Gabriel Monge, who taught English at Burbank MS. Mr. Monge was a great teacher & loved by his students. He will be remembered for his dedication to his students & @LBMSbears @LASchools



