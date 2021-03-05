Obituary – Death : RT @highlandv: With heavy hearts we share the passing of our friend & Coordinator of Visitor Services, Sadie MacDonald. For …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @highlandv: With heavy hearts we share the passing of our friend & Coordinator of Visitor Services, Sadie MacDonald. For many of you who visited the Village, Sadie was one the first people you would have met, as she registered visitors & helped with giftshop purchases for the last 25 years



