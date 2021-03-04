Obituary – Death : RT @HomebakedBakery: We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Loudon. A much loved baker, passionate photographer but…

Death – Obituary : RT @HomebakedBakery: We are devastated to learn of the passing of Mark Loudon.

A much loved baker, passionate photographer but more importantly a real family man.

He has played a huge part in the Homebaked Story and will forever be remembered.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time❤️



