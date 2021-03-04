Obituary – Death : RT @irishacw: Sorry to hear of the passing of #WW1 historian Lyn MacDonald. Her use of first-person accounts had a formative inf…

Death – Obituary : RT @irishacw: Sorry to hear of the passing of #WW1 historian Lyn MacDonald. Her use of first-person accounts had a formative influence on how I thought about/engaged with military history as a teenager. Still recall my delight at getting a signed copy of “To the Last Man” back in 1998. #RIP



