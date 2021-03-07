Obituary – Death : RT @ischinger: I am so sad. During my tenure as Ambassador in the US, I was privileged to have Vernon Jordan among those I could…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @ischinger: I am so sad. During my tenure as Ambassador in the US, I was privileged to have Vernon Jordan among those I could turn to for informal and always helpful guidance. I lost a wonderful friend. For me, he represented the essential American dream @GermanAmbUSA @sbg1 @strobetalbott https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1366947547223326722

