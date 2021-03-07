Obituary – Death : RT @ISU_Speed: High emotions as Suzanne Schulting 🇳🇱 wins the 500m gold 🥇. The last skater to win this title was Lara van Ruijv…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @ISU_Speed: High emotions as Suzanne Schulting 🇳🇱 wins the 500m gold 🥇. The last skater to win this title was Lara van Ruijven, who tragically passed away in 2020.

Schulting in tears as she pays fitting tribute to her much-loved teammate.

#WorldShortTrack #ShortTrackSkating

