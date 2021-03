Obituary – Death : RT @ItalyinIraq: Half-mast flags for the tragic death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, Carabinieri Officer Vittorio Iacovacci and t…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @ItalyinIraq: Half-mast flags for the tragic death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, Carabinieri Officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustafa Milambo.

While strongly condemning the cowardly attack, we extend our deepest condolences and solidarity to their families and friends.



