Death – Obituary : RT @James1940: So very, very sad to hear Lyn Macdonald has passed away. A dear friend, brilliantly fun person to be around & a pioneer of recording oral testimonies of veterans. That we have such records of FWW veterans is in no small part down to her. She will be greatly missed.



