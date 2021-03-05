Obituary – Death : RT @jamesbondlive: It’s with great sadness we report the passing of William P. Cartlidge, who was Assistant Director on You Only…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @jamesbondlive: It’s with great sadness we report the passing of William P. Cartlidge, who was Assistant Director on You Only Live Twice and Associate Producer on The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker. He was 78.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.