Obituary – Death : RT @JasonCole62: Univ of Florida is raising money to endow a minority student scholarship in memory of Edward Aschoff, the late …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @JasonCole62: Univ of Florida is raising money to endow a minority student scholarship in memory of Edward Aschoff, the late ESPN reporter who died suddenly on his 34th birthday, Christmas Eve 2019. Amazing person, great reporter. To know him is to love him. Please give

https://www.uff.ufl.edu/giving-opportunities/024497-edward-aschoff-memorial-fund/

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.