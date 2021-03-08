Obituary – Death : RT @JointzOfTheDay: @luongojohn Learned the sad news last night of Jackie Moore’s passing (https://t.co/3aspDIhHwa) Thank you J…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @JointzOfTheDay: @luongojohn Learned the sad news last night of Jackie Moore’s passing (https://www.soultracks.com/story-jackie-moore-dies) Thank you John, for your superb mix of This Time Baby https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqG0myzkoqw which helped it reach #1 on dance charts in 1979 & gave her career a much-deserved second act in the disco era. #RIP



