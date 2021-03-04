Obituary – Death : RT @JuliaPaoli5: I am deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Mavis Agbandje-McKenna. She was an extraordinary woman and inspired her…

Death – Obituary : RT @JuliaPaoli5: I am deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Mavis Agbandje-McKenna. She was an extraordinary woman and inspired her students and colleagues to always achieve their best. I am so honored to have been mentored by Dr. Mavis, she helped shape me into the woman and scientist I am today. https://twitter.com/UFMedicine/status/1367249268914843652

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.