Obituary – Death : RT @kari_lancaster: Vale Jude Byrne. Jude worked tirelessly to advance the health and human rights of people who use drugs in Au…

RT @kari_lancaster: Vale Jude Byrne. Jude worked tirelessly to advance the health and human rights of people who use drugs in Australia and globally. She will be greatly missed in the field; we learned so much from her. Thinking of her friends, family and colleagues. May her memory be a revolution. https://twitter.com/aivl/status/1368076637825200135

