Obituary – Death : RT @KENS5: Family and friends are mourning the loss of 26-year-old Brandon Power following his sudden death on Friday. Power w…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @KENS5: Family and friends are mourning the loss of 26-year-old Brandon Power following his sudden death on Friday.

Power was inside his McKinney apartment when a bullet fired in a neighboring unit went through a wall, striking Power and killing him. https://www.kens5.com/article/news/local/family-friends-grieve-after-mckinney-man-struck-and-killed-at-home-stray-bullet/287-227588d5-4a9c-4331-80f6-17679d3d20f9

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.