Obituary – Death : RT @kkzenkj: Htet Wai Htoo 19 years old Student of MawLaaMyingUniversity He was shot in the head and killed while protesting in …

Death – Obituary : RT @kkzenkj: Htet Wai Htoo 19 years old Student of MawLaaMyingUniversity He was shot in the head and killed while protesting in front of a store. He is also a member of the Dance Club of MLM University and has a boyfriend .Myanmar LGBT community are equally saddened

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Condolences.