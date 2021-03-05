Obituary – Death : RT @koryodynasty: On FB, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae says she deeply mourns the death of the late Byun Hee-soo, says step…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @koryodynasty: On FB, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae says she deeply mourns the death of the late Byun Hee-soo, says steps should be taken to guarantee constitutional right to happiness, demands for National Assembly pass an anti-discrimination law ASAP so that there are no more victims.



