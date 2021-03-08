QEPD CEPILLIN Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ricardo González CEPILLIN has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021 QEPD CEPILLIN has died

RT @laloalcaraz: Aw, sad news of the passing of one of Mexico’s stars, TV clown Cepillin. I would watch his show when spending 1970s summers in Mexico City, and he reminded me of my long haired hippie-ish yet buttoned down cousins. A beloved modern artist, may he RIP / QEPD CEPILLIN https://twitter.com/cepillintv/status/1358478383345205253 Read More

One of the icons of children’s entertainment, we grew up with his music and was the one who made us happy our childhood days, with his records and TV programs, our most sincere condolences to the González family for the sense of passing of our idol, Ricardo González CEPILLIN. RIP.