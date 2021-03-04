Obituary – Death : RT @LAPPL: Tonight, we mourn the passing of Police Officer Jose Anzora who died from injuries he sustained while responding to a…

Death – Obituary : RT @LAPPL: Tonight, we mourn the passing of Police Officer Jose Anzora who died from injuries he sustained while responding to a back-up call from his fellow officers. We send our prayers and support to his wife, mother, and family during their time of loss. LA lost another hero today. https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1367300963179008000

