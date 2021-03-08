Obituary – Death : RT @LegionsDeath: SAD NEWSLars-Göran Petrov RIP March 7th, 2021.Born 17 February 1972often abbreviated as L-G Petrov was a …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @LegionsDeath: SAD NEWS

Lars-Göran Petrov

RIP March 7th, 2021.

Born 17 February 1972

often abbreviated as L-G Petrov was a Swedish singer of Macedonian origin. He was best known for his work with the band Entombed. #Entombed #RIP



