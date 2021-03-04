Obituary – Death : RT @LFC: We are deeply saddened by the passing of Phil Chisnall. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with …

Death – Obituary : RT @LFC: We are deeply saddened by the passing of Phil Chisnall.

The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Phil’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

Rest in peace, Phil Chisnall 1942-2021.Read More

