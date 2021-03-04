Obituary – Death : RT @LFChistory: A former Red Phil Chisnall has passed away at 78 years of age. He played nine games and scored two goals for Liv…

Death – Obituary : RT @LFChistory: A former Red Phil Chisnall has passed away at 78 years of age. He played nine games and scored two goals for Liverpool 1964-1966. Shankly signed the inside-forward from his good friend at United, Matt Busby.



