Obituary – Death : RT @LiamRudden: Farewell to stage and screen star Nicola Pagett, best known for playing Elizabeth Bellamy in the 1970s TV series…

RT @LiamRudden: Farewell to stage and screen star Nicola Pagett, best known for playing Elizabeth Bellamy in the 1970s TV series Upstairs, Downstairs, and Liz in A Bit of a Do who has died suddenly of a brain tumour, aged 75.

