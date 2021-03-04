Obituary – Death : RT @Linden_PD: It is with great sadness that we confirm @CityofLinden resident Jeffrey Mendoza has passed away. The investigatio…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @Linden_PD: It is with great sadness that we confirm @CityofLinden resident Jeffrey Mendoza has passed away. The investigation has been turned over to @NewarkNJPolice & we will not comment any further regarding his death. We ask that you join us in praying for his family & friends.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.