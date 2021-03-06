Obituary – Death : RT @LostToCovid: Cheryl Bell – 53, Died Feb 18. Phy Ed teacher, Longview Montessori Academy, Asst VB coach, Longview HS, TX. Cov…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @LostToCovid: Cheryl Bell – 53, Died Feb 18. Phy Ed teacher, Longview Montessori Academy, Asst VB coach, Longview HS, TX. Covid+ in Aug. Last FB Sept 6 “Flowing From my heart are the issues of my heart. I’m Grateful… I should of been dead…”

https://www.news-journal.com/etvarsity/volleyball-community-mourns-the-loss-of-longtime-hallsville-coach-bell/article_c5bdcfec-725b-11eb-8d16-d7900a5c215b.html

https://www.facebook.com/LongviewISD/posts/lets-battle-for-coach-bell/3198239160275415/



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.