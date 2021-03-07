Obituary – Death : RT @LostToCovid: Rick Hicks – 69, Died Feb 25. School legend/volunteer 50 yrs, Garfield HS, Seattle. Rick had intellectual disab…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @LostToCovid: Rick Hicks – 69, Died Feb 25. School legend/volunteer 50 yrs, Garfield HS, Seattle. Rick had intellectual disabilities, and helped school with any task – read NPR link. School retired jersey for him. Vid of Rick in comments at GMF.

https://www.kuow.org/stories/two-brick-rick-of-garfield-high-school-fame-has-died-this-was-his-story

https://www.gofundme.com/f/homecoming-for-garfields-rick-hicks-2-bricks?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer



