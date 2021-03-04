Obituary – Death : RT @MARCMORIAL: Vernon Jordan, our legendary 5th president, passed last evening with his wife + daughter at his side. He was one…

Death – Obituary : RT @MARCMORIAL: Vernon Jordan, our legendary 5th president, passed last evening with his wife + daughter at his side. He was one of the top transformative leaders in civil rights, business, and politics. Please join me in sending prayers to his family as we mourn his loss and celebrate his life.



