Obituary – Death : RT @MaryamNSharif: Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad new…

RT @MaryamNSharif: Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us. I am shattered to hear the sad news. Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss. May Allah SWT shower upon him every blessing that HE has reserved for the afterlife. Ameen.

