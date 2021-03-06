Obituary – Death : RT @MaryLouMcDonald: Another life lost, another homeless man found dead in our city. My thoughts and prayers are with those who …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @MaryLouMcDonald: Another life lost, another homeless man found dead in our city. My thoughts and prayers are with those who knew and loved him. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.